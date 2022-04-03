Toyah and Robert Fripp celebrate new Chili Peppers album by daubing themselves in paint

Earth may have formed more than four billion years ago, but in all that time there's only been 12 albums released by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Latest album Unlimited Love arrived on Friday, and the internet's friskiest pairing have marked the occasion by revisiting an old RHCP classic.
This week in the ever-dramatic Fripp-Willcox kitchen, King Crimson's Robert Fripp and beloved wife Toyah Willcox cover Can't Stop – originally from the Chili Peppers' 2002 album By The Way – while daubed in body paint. Fripp sports the now-traditional flash painted across his eyes, while Willcox has gone full torso, adorning herself with a number of brightly coloured stripes.
It is, of course, momentous.
In June, Willcox will embark on the Electric Ladies tour, accompanied by new wave pioneer Lene Lovich and Republica singer Saffron. A portion of the proceeds from each show will help fund the treatment and recovery of singer Hazel O'Connor, who was originally booked on the tour, but suffered a brain haemorrhage in January.
Toyah will also tour The UK later in the year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her best-selling album Anthem. Full dates below.
Electric Ladies UK Tour w/Toyah, Lene Lovich and Saffron
Jun 01: Buxton Opera House
Jun 02: Holmfirth Picturedome
Jun 03: Gateshead Sage
Jun 04: Manchester RNCM
Jun 06: Edinburgh Queen's Hall
Jun 07: Hull City Hall
Jun 09: Milton Keynes Stables*
Jun 10: Southend Palace Theatre
Jun 11: Bury St Edmunds Apex
Jun 14: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre
Jun 16: Basingstoke Anvil Arts
Jun 17: Guildford G Live*
Jun 18: London Islington Assembly Halls*
Jun 23: Swindon Wyvern Theatre
Jun 24: Birmingham Town Hall
* without Saffron.
Tickets are on sale now.
Toyah Anthem UK Tour
Sep 16: Norwich Epic Studios
Sep 23: Leamington Assembly
Sep 24: Leeds Brudenel
Sep 29: Bristol The Fleece
Sep 30: Frome Cheese & Grain
Oct 06: Hertford Corn Exchange
Oct 07: Brighton Concorde2
Oct 08: London 229
Oct 21: Stockton ARC
Oct 22: Sale Waterside
Oct 23: Blackburn King George’s Hall
Oct 29: Milton Keynes Stables
Nov 04: Southampton Concorde Club
Nov 10: Blackpool Leyton Institute
Nov 11: Worcester Huntingdon Hall
Nov 12: Stroud Subscription Rooms