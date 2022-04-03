Toyah and Robert Fripp celebrate new Chili Peppers album by daubing themselves in paint

Earth may have formed more than four billion years ago, but in all that time there's only been 12 albums released by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Latest album Unlimited Love arrived on Friday, and the internet's friskiest pairing have marked the occasion by revisiting an old RHCP classic.

This week in the ever-dramatic Fripp-Willcox kitchen, King Crimson's Robert Fripp and beloved wife Toyah Willcox cover Can't Stop – originally from the Chili Peppers' 2002 album By The Way – while daubed in body paint. Fripp sports the now-traditional flash painted across his eyes, while Willcox has gone full torso, adorning herself with a number of brightly coloured stripes.

It is, of course, momentous.

In June, Willcox will embark on the Electric Ladies tour, accompanied by new wave pioneer Lene Lovich and Republica singer Saffron. A portion of the proceeds from each show will help fund the treatment and recovery of singer Hazel O'Connor, who was originally booked on the tour, but suffered a brain haemorrhage in January.

Toyah will also tour The UK later in the year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her best-selling album Anthem. Full dates below.

Electric Ladies UK Tour w/Toyah, Lene Lovich and Saffron

Jun 01: Buxton Opera House

Jun 02: Holmfirth Picturedome

Jun 03: Gateshead Sage

Jun 04: Manchester RNCM

Jun 06: Edinburgh Queen's Hall

Jun 07: Hull City Hall

Jun 09: Milton Keynes Stables*

Jun 10: Southend Palace Theatre

Jun 11: Bury St Edmunds Apex

Jun 14: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre

Jun 16: Basingstoke Anvil Arts

Jun 17: Guildford G Live*

Jun 18: London Islington Assembly Halls*

Jun 23: Swindon Wyvern Theatre

Jun 24: Birmingham Town Hall

* without Saffron.

Tickets are on sale now.

Toyah Anthem UK Tour

Sep 16: Norwich Epic Studios

Sep 23: Leamington Assembly

Sep 24: Leeds Brudenel

Sep 29: Bristol The Fleece

Sep 30: Frome Cheese & Grain

Oct 06: Hertford Corn Exchange

Oct 07: Brighton Concorde2

Oct 08: London 229

Oct 21: Stockton ARC

Oct 22: Sale Waterside

Oct 23: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Oct 29: Milton Keynes Stables

Nov 04: Southampton Concorde Club

Nov 10: Blackpool Leyton Institute

Nov 11: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

Nov 12: Stroud Subscription Rooms

More details at Toyah's website.