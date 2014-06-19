Townsend's acoustic Hyperdrive

Devin Townsend has performed an acoustic version of his track Hyperdrive on video.

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods winner’s original version appeared on his 2007 Ziltoid album, and he’s currently at work on a follow-up. Last week he invited fans to record backing vocals to be used on one of the pieces, saying: “Perfection is not required – just enthusiasm. Feel free to overdub yourself, get a bunch of friends together or just yell along. The bigger, the better.”

The Devin Townsend Project return to the UK next month as part of a European tour:

Jul 03: Nottingham Rock City

Jul 04: Leamington Spa Assembly

Jul 06: Sonisphere

Devin Townsend: Hyperdrive