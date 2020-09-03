Touche Amore “overwhelmed” by fans’ memories of dead loved ones

Touché Amoré vocalist Jeremy Bolm admits to feeling an “overwhelming nervousness” when fans share with him memories of friends and family members who have died.

Since detailing his feelings about the passing of his mother on the LA post hardcore band’s acclaimed 2016 album Stage Four, Bolm says he is constantly being approached by fans with their own stories of loss – and the vocalist admits that he struggles with absorbing so much pain from these shared anecdotes.

His feelings are addressed honestly in I’ll Be Your Host, the latest song issued from the forthcoming Touché Amoré album Lament, which is set for release on Epitaph on October 9. 'I’ll be your host against my will,' Bolm sings. 'At what point is enough enough? I don’t want this role…'

“I live in such jealousy of the other members who can walk through a crowd at a show who will get a high five or a ‘good show’ while I walk through and get ‘my sister died of brain cancer last week’”, the vocalist admits. “I’m always so stunned. I’m unbelievably torn in this circumstance because I never ever want to be rude, but I also don’t want to have to hear it every day.”

“I feel horrible because I 100% understand why they’re sharing it with me, and I know if I was in their shoes I would 100% do the same thing. Knowing that doesn’t make anything any easier. It’s hard having to stomach tragic story after tragic story while sometimes being asked advice when I absolutely don’t have the answers.”

Following the 2019 release of Deflector, and the release in July of Limelight, featuring a guest appearance from Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull, I’ll Be Your Host is the third track Touché Amoré have released to preview Lament, which was produced by Ross Robinson (Slipknot, Korn).

Bolm describes Lament as “a companion piece” to Stage Four, saying “it’s an update on my life.”

Touché Amoré’s Lament will be released by Epitaph on October 9.

(Image credit: Epitaph)

Touché Amoré - Lament tracklist

1. Come Heroine

2. Lament

3. Feign

4. Reminders

5. Limelight

6. Exit Row

7. Savoring

8. A Broadcast

9. I’ll Be Your Host

10. Deflector

11. A Forecast