Toto announce the Dogz Of Oz UK and European tour with Christopher Cross

Toto have announced a UK and European tour for early next year. The UK leg of the Dogs Of Oz tour will kick off at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on February 2 and takes in shows in Birmingham, Manchester and London. The band then sail to mainland Europe, with final show scheduled at the Nokia Arena in Tampare, Finland, on March 2. Support comes from pop-rocker Christopher Cross.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday. The new dates are in addition to a run of already-announced shows in North and South America this November. Full dates below.

The current lineup of Toto stars Steve Lukather (guitar/vocals), Joseph Williams (vocals), Greg Phillinganes (keyboards/vocals), Shannon Forrest (drums), John Pierce (bass), Warren Ham (horns/percussion / vocals), and Dennis Atlas (keyboards/vocals).

Toto's Dogz Of Oz tour originally began in February 2022, and included a run of shows in mainland Europe last year.

Toto: The Dogs Of Oz Tour

Nov 11: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Nov 15: Mexico City Boletos para Corona Capital, Mexico

Nov 18: Bogotá Movistar Arena, Columbia

Nov 20: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Nov 22: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Nov 24: Sao Paulo Espaço Unimed, Brazil

Nov 26: Rio de Janeiro Hockey Arena, Brazil

Nov 29: San Juan Coca-Cola Music Hall, Puerto Rico

02 Feb: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

02 Feb: Birmingham BP Pulse LIVE, UK

04 Feb: 02 Manchester Manchester AO Arena, UK

05 Feb: 02 London OVO Arena Wembley, UK

07 Feb: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

08 Feb: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands

10 Feb: Esch Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

11 Feb: Lille Zénith, France

12 Feb: Paris Zénith, France

14 Feb: Lyon-Décines LDLC Arena, France

15 Feb: Geneva Geneva Arena, Switzerland

16 Feb: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

18 Feb: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germnany

19 Feb: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

21 Feb: Horsens Forum Horsens, Denmark

22 Feb: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

25 Feb: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

26 Feb: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

28 Feb: Helsinki Espoo Metro Arena, Finland

02 Mar: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

