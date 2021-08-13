Tool’s Maynard James Keenan opens up about his wife’s cancer battle

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has opened up about his wife Jennifer Lei Li Keenan’s battle with breast cancer.

The singer detailed his wife’s journey in a post on his Instagram marking her birthday on August 12. In the Instagram post, Keenan revealed that Jennifer first found a lump in November 2020, and was diagnosed on Christmas Eve that year. He praised her ability to successfully navigate "both the chemo and the surgery", with the radiation beginning next, and called her his "rock" and his "muse". The post included a gallery of photographs of his wife. The couple share a daughter, Lei Li Agostina Maria, who was born in 2014.

A post shared by MJ Keenan (@iamthebriefcase) A photo posted by on

The full Instagram post reads as follows:

“Today is my wife’s Birthday. @licoricelust I’m going to guess that it will be viewed as her favorite. In late Nov she felt a lump in her breast. On X-mas eve, she was diagnosed with cancer. She didn’t collapse into a pile of self pity. She didn’t launch into an entitlement rage. She didn’t act out in any self destructive manner. Instead she asked the right questions, listened to her doctors, made a plan, and stuck to it. And when there were things she couldn’t do on her own, she asked for help. Before the chemo could take her hair, she cut it all off and had our friend Brooke make her a wig to match. And then she went to work. No one was the wiser. She’s successfully navigated both the chemo and the surgery, and now begins the radiation. And all without whining or bitching. She is my rock. She is my muse. She is my ALL. Be like Jen. Happy Birthday, My Love. Cheers to this one and many more.”

Metal Hammer wishes Jennifer a speedy recovery.