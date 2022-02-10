Tool’s Forty Six & 2 covered by a classical string quartet is all sorts of wonderful

The absurdly-talented Los Angeles classical collective Vitamin String Quartet have posted their reimagining of Tool’s Forty Six & 2, and it’s baroque-prog-metal treat.

The LA group have carved out a highly-successful career with their reinterpretations of pop hits and rock standards, tackling everything from AC/DC to Adele, Mariah Carey to Metallica, Soundgarden to Sia, and so much more, racking up over one billion global streams. Having previously covered Tool’s 2001 masterpiece Lateralus in its entirety, the group have now dived deeper into the LA quartet’s catalogue to tackle Ænima-era single Forty Six & 2 in striking fashion.

But don’t just take our word for it…

Tool, meanwhile, are currently on tour in the US, bringing tracks from Fear Inoculum to the masses for the first time, following a frustrating two years during which the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the postponement and rescheduling of various tours.



Their first tour of Europe since the 2019 release of Fear Inoculum is set to begin on April 23 in Copenhagen, and will hit the UK in May.