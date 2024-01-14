Watch Tool play Undertow track Flood for the first time in 13 years

Tool have played 1993 deep cut Flood for the first time since 2011.

The song, originally from the prog metal legends’ debut album Undertow, was performed during the band’s set at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 12. Footage of the performance is available below.

The MSG show also marked the very first time that Tool ended a set with Schism, a fan-favourite single from 2001’s Lateralus.

Tool’s airing of Flood happened just days after drummer Danny Carey said in an interview that he’d be interested in revisiting Undertow’s alt-metal sound for the band’s next album.

The 62-year-old told Revolver: “Who knows? It could flip-flop and we could just go back to doing an Undertow [type of] record of shorter songs. That’s kind of appealing to me. I always like change, whatever direction it goes.”

Carey also implied that a new Tool album would not take 13 years to make, like previous one Fear Inoculum did following the release of 10,000 Days in 2006.

“It’ll be different this time,” he said. “Everyone’s life is different, and everyone’s expectations are different. Time is precious now, so you try and look for ways to be more efficient with the process. We’ve had a lot of discussion about that and how we can bring a new record to fruition in a slightly different way.”

The drummer continued: “Our filter system is pretty intense. If it gets by the four of us in the band, then we figure it’s going to work. It’s a really painstaking process that we go through to finish [an album], and get it where we are all completely convinced. It pays off in the long run because we never really get tired of performing our songs. It gives rise to a vehicle that we can all believe in.”

Tool are currently touring North America and will headline arenas and festivals in Europe from May to June. Progressive post-rockers Night Verses will support and full European dates are below. Tickets are now available.

MAY:

25: HANNOVER, ZAG Arena

27: AMSTERDAM, Ziggo Dome

30: BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena

JUNE:

01: MANCHESTER, AO Arena

03: LONDON, O2 Arena

05: PARIS, Accor Arena

08: BERLIN, Parkbühne Wuhlheide

10: VIENNA, Wiener Stadthalle

11: KRAKÓW, Tauron Arena

13: BUDAPEST, BudapestAréna

14: KÖLN, Lanxess Arena

20: DESSEL, Graspop Metal Meeting

22: COPENHAGEN, CopenHell

25: STOCKHOLM, Tele2 Arena

27: OSLO, Tons Of Rock