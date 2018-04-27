Tool launch trailer for music clinic appearances featuring new track Descending

Tool have released a trailer for their upcoming music clinic appearances which will take place across the US in May.

The clip is accompanied by the band’s track Descending, which they’ve been playing live over the last couple of years. Watch it below.

The music clinics will see Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor and Adam Jones give live performances and give fans the opportunity to meet them, have their photograph taken with them and take part in Q&A sessions.

Collectable merchandise will also be on hand, along with a display of rare Tool memorabilia.

Tickets start from $500 and are now available.

Tool are currently working with producer Joe Barresi on the highly-anticipated follow-up to their 2006 album 10,000 Days, with drummer Carey previously reporting that it would “definitely” arrive this year.

Tool Music Clinic tour 2018

May 11: St Paul Myth Live Event Centre, MN - BUY TICKETS

May 14: Chicago The Vic Theatre, IL - BUY TICKETS

May 15: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN - BUY TICKETS

May 16: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI - BUY TICKETS

May 17: Columbus Express Live! Indoor Pavilion, OH - BUY TICKETS

May 19: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH - BUY TICKETS

May 21: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA - BUY TICKETS

May 23: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA - BUY TICKETS