Tool back catalogue now available on streaming services

Tool's back catalogue is finally available on streaming services. It's the first time 1993's Undertow, 1996's Ænima, 2001's Lateralus, and 10,000 Days have been available via Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Amazon music and the rest.

In March of 2017, Bloomberg reported that Maynard James Keenan and co were in discussions with the major streaming platforms to make their back catalogue available in time for the launch of their fifth album. And more than two year's on, the day has finally arrived.

“Our obsession with, and dream of, a world where BetaMax and Laser Disc rule has ended,” says Maynard James Keenan. “Time for us to move on. But never fear. There’s a brand new thing we think you’re really gonna dig. It’s called Digital Downloads and Streaming. Get ready for the future, folks!"

The band have also compiled a 20-track Top Tool Tracks playlist (see below).

Earlier this week Tool confirmed that their fifth studio album, Fear Inoculum, will be released on August 30.

Last week the band revealed a new Tool logo in a video teaser, while last month Tool headlined the UK's Download Festival, performing a set that included two previously unreleased tracks, Descending and Invisible. Both are presumed to be on the new album.

Links to the streams of each Tool album, plus 1992's Opiate EP, can be found below.

Stream 10,000 Days

Stream Lateralus

Stream Ænima

Stream Undertow

Stream Opiate