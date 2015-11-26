Tony MacAlpine in Man In A Metal Cage video

EMGTV have released a video of Tony MacAlpine performing his track Man In A Metal Cage.

It features on his 12th solo album Concrete Gardens, released in April this year via Sun Dog Records. He’s joined onstage by drummer Aquiles Priester, bassist Pete Griffin and guitarist Nili Brosh. View it below.

A benefit concert for MacAlpine, who’s battling colon cancer, has been scheduled for December 12 at the Wiltern Theater, Los Angeles.

It’ll feature performances from artists including Steve Vai, Mike Portnoy, John 5 and Zakk Wylde. An auction will take place on the night, with items from Vai, 5, Paul Gilbert, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather, Steve Stevens and Joe Satriani up for grabs.

Tickets for the event are available via LiveNation.