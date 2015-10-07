Iommi, Wylde and Vai set for Rock Fantasy Camp

Steve Vai, Tony Iommi and Zakk Wylde are among the stars lined up to take part in next year’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp in Los Angeles.

The event allows musicians of all levels to learn from and perform alongside bona fide rock stars. The 2016 event marks the 20th anniversary of the camp and takes place from February 11 to 14.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet and jam with Iommi, Vai, Black Label Society man Wylde, The Allman Brothers collaborator Warren Haynes and ELP drummer Carl Palmer. It will culminate with performance at the Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip.

Black Sabbath icon Iommi – who was a judge on Sky Arts’ talent show Guitar Star this year – says: “I’ve really enjoyed working with the students at Coventry University and the Guitar Star contestants in England, so I’m looking forward to meeting some more enthusiastic players at the Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp in Hollywood.”

Organisers describe the Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp as “a non-competitive atmosphere designed for all levels of musicians and music enthusiasts in which participants are placed in bands with like-minded people and skill level to make for an off-the-charts experience.”

Other mentors taking part include Vinny Appice, Rudy Sarzo, Tracii Guns, Vic Johnson, Frankie Banali, Bjorn Englen, Kane Roberts, Teddy Andreadis and Brian Tichy.

Visit the Fantasy Camp website for more information.