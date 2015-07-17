Alfie Glass wins Guitar Star Rock Heat final

Alfie Glass has been named the winner of the Rock Heat on Sky Arts series Guitar Star.

The 13-year-old son of Solstice guitarist Andy Glass impressed the judges at his first audition on the television show and made it through to the Rock Heat final. And the youngster pulled out all the stops once again to win the final, broadcast earlier this week.

Ahead of the final at London’s 100 Club, Alfie was mentored by his hero – Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, who presented Alfie with one of his own signature amps.

Alfie now goes through to the show’s final stages, where he will compete against the winners of the Classical, Jazz and Acoustic categories for the right to perform on the main stage at the upcoming Latitude festival.

Andy says: “When Alfie got on stage, he just ripped it up. I’m biased of course, but I’m not sure I’ve seen a youngster that composed and with that much stage presence before. Tony Iommi was very impressed and said, ‘That guy’s a winner.’”

The final stages of Guitar Star will be broadcast on Sky Arts.

GUITAR HEROES: Alfie with Tony Iommi, who presented him with one of his signature series amps