Tony Iommi given National Guitar Museum honour

Tony Iommi has been given The National Guitar Museum’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Black Sabbath man becomes the sixth person to be honoured by the museum, following David ‘Honeyboy’ Edwards, Roger McGuinn of The Byrds, B.B. King, Vic Flick and Buddy Guy.

It recognises recipients for “a lifetime of contributing to the legacy of the guitar and having a singular importance to the development and historical appreciation of the instrument.”

Iommi says: “I’m very honoured by this award from the National Guitar Museum. The guitar has been an important part of my life for most of my life, and I’m happy to have contributed to its legacy. Not only that, but I have just the place for this award in my new studio.”

One of Iommi’s signature SG Epiphone guitars will be added to the museum’s exhibition, Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World, which tours around various US cities while organisers search for a permanent home. It consists of more than 80 guitars and various displays all aimed at preserving the history, evolution and cultural impact of the instrument.

HP Newquist, executive director of the National Guitar Museum, says: “This year, the choice for us was obvious. With Tony embarking on a final tour, his recorded work now marking nearly 50 years, and the charitable work he’s been involved in, this was the time to ensure that his work was recognised.

“Tony’s guitar playing has inspired countless numbers of guitarists to follow in his wake, and few guitarists can match his lifetime of achievements.”

Black Sabbath launched their The End farewell tour this week and it was revealed that the dates will run into 2017.