Tony Banks reveals A Chord Too Far

Genesis keyboardist Tony Banks will release a four-disc box set featuring the best of his solo career this summer, it’s been confirmed.

A Chord Too Far will launch on July 6 via Esoteric Recordings and will feature 49 tracks selected by Banks from his back catalogue, including several remixes.

The tracklist has been chosen to represent his work outside of Genesis and takes material from A Curious Feeling (1979), The Fugitive (1983), The Wicked Lady (1983), Soundtracks (1986), Bankstatement (1989), Still (1991), Strictly Inc (1995), and his orchestral albums Seven: A Suite for Orchestra (2004) and Six Pieces for Orchestra (2012).

Also included in the package are four previously unreleased pieces, including three demos from his orchestral suites along with a track originally written for Still.

A Chord Too Far is the first in a series of re-releases of Banks’ entire solo career. A Curious Feeling and The Fugitive will launch in October, while The Wicked Lady and Soundtracks will be re-released in January 2016. Further details will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile Genesis will release their third and final instalment in their vinyl box set series titled Genesis: 1983-1998 on May 11 via Universal.

A Chord Too Far tracklist

CD1

Rebirth – From Soundtracks 2. At The Edge Of Night – From The Fugitive 3. Walls Of Sound – From Strictly Inc. 4. Lion Of Symmetry – From Soundtracks 5. The More I Hide It – From Bankstatement 6. Shortcut To Somewhere – From Soundtracks 7. The Waters Of Lethe – From A Curious Feeling 8. I Wanna Change The Score – From Still 9. Water Out Of Wine – From Still 10. Something To Live For – From Strictly Inc. 11. By You – From The Fugitive 12. Never Let Me Know – From Strictly Inc. 13. Thirty Three’s – From The Fugitive

CD2

Charity Balls – From Strictly Inc. 2. An Island In The Darkness – From Strictly Inc. 3. The Border – From Bankstatement 4. Lucky Me – From A Curious Feeling 5. Another Murder Of A Day – From Still 6. Moving Under – From The Fugitive 7. Still It Takes Me By Surprise – From Still 8. Red Day On Blue Street – From Still 9. After The Lie – From A Curious Feeling 10. Redwing – From Soundtracks

CD3

Queen Of Darkness – From Bankstatement 2. A Piece Of You – From Strictly Inc. 3. Big Man – From Bankstatement 4. Angel Face – From Still 5. This Is Love – From The Fugitive 6. I’ll Be Waiting – From Bankstatement 7. Back To Back – From Still 8. For A While – From A Curious Feeling 9. Throwback – From Bankstatement 10. You Call This Victory – From Soundtracks 11. And The Wheels Keep Turning – From The Fugitive 12. You – From A Curious Feeling 13. The Final Curtain – From Still

CD4