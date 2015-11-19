Tommy Lee back to full fitness

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee says he’s back to full fitness after a wrist injury forced him to miss shows in the US.

The band called in Alice Cooper sticksman Glen Sobel to fill in for Lee at gigs in Buffalo and Bridgeport after he was diagnosed with tendonitis.

But he says injuries are just part and parcel of life behind the kit.

He tells The National: “I’m back to 100%. I bruised a bone in my wrist, but after a serious double dose of cortisone that helped with the inflammation, and with the help of this little wrist machine to exercise it, I’m back to normal.

“I’m always getting injuries like bruised and bloody knuckles from catching a cymbal or the edge of a drum. Drumming’s pretty physical. We sit at the back of the stage getting beat up like a workhorse.”

He continues: “Any time you do something repetitive over a sustained period – and this tour’s already been a year and a half – your body just says, ‘I’m hurt. I can’t do this.’ But I’m all good now.”

The band are on their final tour and will wrap up their live commitments at the Staples Center, Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.