Tom Petty issues 'lost' track

Tom Petty has released a previously unheard track entitled Somewhere Under Heaven, which he recorded in 1994.

It’s available through digital retailers, and a teaser can be viewed below.

The song was co-written with Mike Campbell for 1994 album Wildflowers when Petty and producer Rick Rubin envisioned it as a double-length release, but remained unheard until now.

It will feature on Wildflowers: All The Rest, which includes more unheard material written between 1992 and 1994. No release date has been confirmed.

Petty recently settled out of court with pop star Sam Smith after it was decided his hit Stay With Me sounds similar to 1989 track I Won’t Back Down, co-written with Jeff Lynne. Petty said: “I have never had any hard feelings toward Sam – all my years of songwriting have shown me these things can happen.”