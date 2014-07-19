Petty attacks power abuse on Hypnotic Eye

Tom Petty has confirmed he's used upcoming album Hypnotic Eye to attack the world's One Percenters and the Catholic Church for abuse of power and people.

He’s made five tracks from the 13th Heartbreakers record available via his website.

Petty tells Billboard: “Very few people know how to handle power. Once they become completely immoral they’re dangerous people. That attitude is what, to me, wipes out the middle class.”

Bonus track Playing Dumb is his swipe at Catholic clergy over child abuse. He says: “I’m fine with whatever religion you want to have. But if I was in a club, and I found out there had been generations of people abusing children, and the club was covering that up, I would quit the club – and I wouldn’t give them any more money.”

He reveals he no longer leads a raucous lifestyle, because he wants to remain alive as long as possible. “When you’re young you’ve for that party period you’ve got to get through,” he says. “If you’re a rock’n’roller that might last until you’re 58 because there’s nobody encouraging you to grow up. You want to get through that party period and wise up without anything tragic happening to you.”

Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, who co-produced Hypnotic Eye, describes is as a return to Petty’s more aggressive roots, saying: “My first comment was how really urgent and committed he sounds – like he did on the first and second albums.”

The record will be launched via Warners on July 28.

