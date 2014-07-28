Tom Morello and more team up for new charity single Hello

Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello has joined forces with hip-hop stars Madchild, White Noize, Eric Wainaina and Kool Keith for the single Hello.

Okay it might not be the most metal thing we’ve ever heard but Tom Morello has stamped his mark all over this – including a trademark solo around 3:07.

Hello is out worldwide today with all proceeds going to Hope Runs – a charity that uses running to empower Kenyan AIDS orphans with the tools of education, social entrepreneurship and personal health. Get it from iTunes here.