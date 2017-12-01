Tom Keifer rules out Cinderella reunion

Tom Keifer has ruled out the possibility of a Cinderella reunion, blaming “issues” that have built up over the years.

Last year, Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar said he believed it was his fault that the band had been inactive because of his drinking problem.

And with Keifer enjoying success as a solo artist, recently launching a deluxe edition of his 2013 solo album The Way Life Goes, the singer and guitarist just wants to move forward.

When asked about a possible Cinderella reunion, Keifer tells All That Shreds: “I’m pleased where I’m at now. There’s been a lot of issues over the course of decades and built up that is beyond repair at this point. So there won’t be any reunion.

“I am renewed and inspired and loving the band that I’m in now and what we’re doing – we’re having a good time and the new music’s been received well. It’s been unexpected because the first year of it started slow and we just stuck with it.”

Keifer has several North American tour dates lined up which will take place this month and into the new year. Find a full list below.

