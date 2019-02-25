Todd Rundgren’s Utopia announce live release

In March last year, it was revealed that Todd Rundgren’s Utopia had reformed for a North American tour.
It was the first time the band had played across the US and Canada in 32 years and, to celebrate the 2018 tour, it’s been announced that a new live package documenting the shows will be released this spring.
It’s titled Todd Rundgren’s Utopia: Live At The Chicago Theatre, and it’s set to arrive on April 12 on Blu-Ray, DVD and 2CD.
Announcing the reunion, Rundgren said: “Within the time constraints, we are going to attempt to cover most of the significant moments that people would complain about if we didn’t.
“We have a list of songs. It’s not the official set list just yet – but a list of songs we’re pretty confident people would like to hear. I think we’re going to have a good time.”
Live At The Chicago Theatre is now available for pre-order and further details can be found below.
Rundgren, meanwhile, is gearing up for The Individualist world tour, which will get under way in Germany on April 1.
Todd Rundgren’s Utopia: Live At The Chicago Theatre
1. Utopia Theme
2. The Ikon
3. Another Life
4. Do Ya
5. Freedom Fighters
6. The Wheel
7. Back on the Street
8. Something's Coming
9. Monument
10. Overture Communion with the Sun
11. Last of the New Wave Riders
12. Road To Utopia
13. Play This Game
14. Swing to the Right
15. Trapped
16. Set Me Free
17. Love In Action
18. Hammer In My Heart
19. Princess of the Universe
20. I Will Wait
21. Rock Love
22. Love is the Answer
23. One World
24. Just One Victory
