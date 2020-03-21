Today's prog-friendly online gigs

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase, most of whom will be confined to home. Many are free, some require a small fee, others simply ask you make some kind of donation to help during a time when most artist's income has been made all but non-existent.

Chris Parkins of the London Prog Gigs Facebook page has been an early champion of streaming gigs and has set up the Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on. We'll be bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis.

Today, Saturday March 21, we have...

COMA ROSSI

The Bangalore prog band, who released their self-titled debut album through the Progressive Gears label in 2018, recently had to cancel their UK tour where they would have been playing alongside the likes of The Blackheart Orchestra and the John Hackett Band. Today at 530pm (GMT) lead signer and guitarist Tom Borah will be performing a few acoustic songs at the Coma Rossi Facebook page.

Tom Borah of Coma Rossi, live via the band's Facebook page at 5.30pm (GMT)

BAT FOR LASHES

Not strictly prog, but we're casting our net wide here to help artists and their fanbase and we know that a lot of Prog readers enjoy the synth-laden art rock of Natasha Khan. Today and tomorrow Natasha will be bringing an improvised piano set via her Instagram page at 7pm (GMT).

Bat For Lashes improvised piano set via their Instagram page at 7pm (GMT)

KADAVAR

If your tastes run a little heavier, German rockers Kadaver, who blend psychedelic, stoner and hard rock , will be live-streaming a concert through their own Facebook page this evening at 8.30pm (GMT).

Kadaver live-streaming concert via their Facebook page at 8.30pm (GMT)

We're trying to bring you as much information as we can. If you're a band who are having your own online gig, or a fan who knows about one, and we haven't included it here, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe and prog on.