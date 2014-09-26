TNT stream entire orchestral show

TNT have streamed their entire 30th anniversary show on video with Classic Rock, ahead of its DVD launch on September 29.

The Norwegian veterans performed with the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra in June 2012, delivering a 19-song set that included tracks from across their career.

Founding members Ronni Le Tekro and Diesel Dahl were joined by Tony Mills and Victor Borge, with guest appearances by Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider and Turbonegro’s Hank von Helvete. Classic-era singer Tony Harnell, who’s now rejoined the band, also performed as a guest.

30th Anniversary 1982-2012: Live In Concert will be released via Indie Recordings, and it’s available for pre-order in DVD/CD, 2CD and download formats.

The DVD edition includes a documentary. Harnell, Le Tekro and Mills are featured in the next edition of AOR Magazine, to be published in December.

