TNT stream entire orchestral show

Exclusive: View 30th anniversary concert with Trondheim Symphony Orchestra in full ahead of DVD launch

TNT have streamed their entire 30th anniversary show on video with Classic Rock, ahead of its DVD launch on September 29.

The Norwegian veterans performed with the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra in June 2012, delivering a 19-song set that included tracks from across their career.

Founding members Ronni Le Tekro and Diesel Dahl were joined by Tony Mills and Victor Borge, with guest appearances by Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider and Turbonegro’s Hank von Helvete. Classic-era singer Tony Harnell, who’s now rejoined the band, also performed as a guest.

30th Anniversary 1982-2012: Live In Concert will be released via Indie Recordings, and it’s available for pre-order in DVD/CD, 2CD and download formats.

The DVD edition includes a documentary. Harnell, Le Tekro and Mills are featured in the next edition of AOR Magazine, to be published in December.

Tracklist

  1. Fanfare For The Common Man

  2. Invisible Noise

  3. Substitute

  4. Refugee

  5. As Far As The Eye Can See

  6. Downhill Racer

  7. Intuition

  8. Northern Lights

  9. Tekrø solo

  10. Magica Lanterna

  11. Sabre Dance

  12. Harley Davidson

  13. USA

  14. Eddie

  15. June

  16. My Religion

  17. Everyone’s A Star

  18. 10.000 Lovers (In One)

  19. Seven Seas

