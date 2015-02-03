TNT on lookout for new frontman

TNT are looking for a new singer to replace Tony Harnell.

Previous singer Tony Mills left the Norwegian power metal outfit in 2013 and they went on the road last year with Harnell on vocal duties as they celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1989 classic album Intuition.

But after Harnell’s third departure from the lineup, they are now in search of a vocalist to take on the job on a permanent basis – despite hinting last month that there were no TNT activities planned for 2015.

They say: “Guitar player Ronni Le Tekro has written a number of songs for a new TNT album due in late 2015 or early 2016. The band is looking for a singer who can handle the classic high pitch material.”

Mills was with the band from 2006 until 2013, recording three albums with the group.

Interested singers are asked to send demos to TNT@rockpartner.no