Bowness confirms follow-up to Dancehall Dreams

Tim Bowness has confirmed his third solo album will be released via InsideOut this summer.

The follow-up to acclaimed 2014 title Abandoned Dancehall Dreams features guest appearances by Anna Phoebe, Peter Hammill and Andrew Keeling, with more to be revealed. The band includes Porcupine Tree’s Colin Edwin.

No-Man and Henry Fool member Bowness – also known for his work with Robert Fripp, Phil Manzanera and others – says: “If Abandoned Dancehall Dreams was something of a bolder and more dynamic extension of No-Man’s Schoolyard Ghosts, I’d say that the new album is something of a bolder and more dynamic extension of Abandoned Dancehall Dreams.

“A logical step forward with some surprises, I hope. It’s been really exciting working with the band on most of the pieces, and getting some special contributions from Anna, Peter and Andrew.”

Prog described Abandoned Dancehall Dreams as Bowness’ “masterpiece” and we included it in our top 20 albums of the year. More details on the follow-up will be revealed in due course.