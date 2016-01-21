Thunder to play intimate London gig for charity

Thunder have announced an intimate London show to take place later this month.

The UK rock veterans play the 100 Club on January 27, two days before they release their three-disc All You Can Eat package – described by the band as the “baby sister” to latest album Wonder Days.

They then head out on a UK tour which includes a show at Wembley Arena on February 20. The dates are in support of Thunder’s comeback album Wonder Days, released last year.

The 100 Club gig will raise funds for charities Childline and the NSPCC. Tickets for the show – priced at £30 – go on sale at 9am on January 22 (Friday) via LiveNation. And for fans who miss out, Classic Rock has three pairs to give away. Enter the competition via this link.

Frontman Danny Bowes says: “We hope you can come and help raise some money for kids. So buy a ticket and bring your dancing clogs too, because you’re gonna need them.”