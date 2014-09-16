Threshold: For The Journey

After years dancing around the rim of prog and melodic rock, Threshold have finally come up with an album that edges towards being sensational.

They’ve always delivered quality, but here everything comes into a crisp focus, thanks to the combination of Damian Wilson’s emotive vocals and Karl Groom’s snappy guitarwork. Their interaction brings to mind that of Bernie Shaw and Mick Box in Uriah Heep, and the liberal sprinkling of vocal harmonies adds to the Heep comparison. But this is not an album that seeks refuge in the past. It reeks of the modern era, as an exhaustive musicianship is allied to simple hooks that get embedded, enticing you back. Opening tracks_ Watchtower On The Moon_ and Unforgiven set the tone, with the sort of riff/tune action that’s both sophisticated and accessible. On The Box, Threshold nod towards Dream Theater. By contrast, Turned To Dust twists towards metal, and Lost In Your Memory is an essential power ballad. For The Journey is neither prog metal, power metal nor AOR. It defies categorisation – it’s a bloody good rock album.

Via Nuclear Blast