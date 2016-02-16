Three more bands announced for Bloodstock 2016

Bloodstock festival has just named three more bands for this year’s stellar line-up.

Phil Campbell’s All-Starr Band are heading to Catton Park to headline the Sophie Lancaster Stage on Thursday night, as a treat to all the early campers. He’s also officially opening Lemmy’s Bar at 5pm – be there to raise a Jack and Coke or ten!

London doom merchants Witchsorrow are also heading to the Sophie stage for some serious riffs. ““It gives us no small amount of pleasure to once again rain doom down upon Bloodstock,” says frontman Necroskull. “It is an incredibly special place for us, and we are incredibly proud to stand alongside Twisted Sister, Venom, Slayer, and Paradise Lost in bringing heavy metal madness to Catton Park. Doom forever. Forever doomed.”

The King Is Blind bring a dose of the extreme to Derbyshire with their addition to the Sophie stage. Speaking about the festival, vocalist Stephen Tovey says “the Bloodstock crowd welcomed us with open arms and raised fists on our last visit, so on the back of [new album] Our Father, we’re primed and chomping at the bit to bring a savage and energetic set of the heaviest metal to Catton Hall this August. You bring the beers, the horns and the headbanging, we’ll bring the riffs and the truly crushing metal.”

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 11-14.