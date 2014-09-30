Three Days Grace launch I Am Machine

Canadian band Three Days Grace have launched a lyric video for the track I Am Machine.

It was recorded during one of the band’s studio sessions, where they are laying down tracks for their as-yet-untitled fifth album, which is marked for a March 2015 release.

The track features new frontman Matt Walst, who took over vocal duties following the departure of Adam Gontier in 2013. Walst joined from My Darkest Hour.

Drummer Neil Sanderson tells Loudwire: “As far as the record, it’s almost done. It’s turning out to be pretty heavy musically – a lot like our first couple of albums. I Am The Machine is hot off the press – we filmed ourselves during the recording process for the song.”

The band are lined up to play five dates in Russia starting on October 1.