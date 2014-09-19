Threat Signal, Opeth and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we're spinning the best bits from Canadian power metallers Threat Signal's debut album.

Plus, we’ve got a helluva lot of music from Opeth, Upon A Burning Body, Motionless In White, Amaranthe, Crossfaith, Dillinger, Clutch and Nine Inch Nails.

We’ll also be talking about Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong as he has been named as the voice of Danger Mouse when the cartoon hero returns to TV next year (which we’re far too excited for). And this got us thinking…

If you could be the voice of one cartoon character, which one would it be and why? Wilding wants a Welsh He-Man, we think he was talking about the cartoon character…

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.

And catch up with previous shows On Demand.