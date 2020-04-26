This Winter Machine release demo of upcoming single This Heart's Alive

British melodic proggers This Winter Machine have made a demo available of their upcoming single This Heart's Alive. The song will feature on the band's next album Kites, on which they're currently working. You can listen to This Heart's Alive in full below.

This Winter Machine announced details of Kites last November. "We're really excited for this one, we believe we've done some of our best writing for this," says singer Al Winter, revealing the artwork for Kites. "It'll be available to pre order at the end of January with a couple of different packages available. Plenty more news to follow over the next few weeks and months..."

This Winter Machine released their debut album The Man Who Never Was in 2017, and followed it up with acclaimed A Tower Of Clocks in 2019. Kites is slated for release later this year.