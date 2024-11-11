"This will be the best damn tour of 2025." Papa Roach announce huge US tour with Rise Against and Underoath

This month's Metal Hammer cover stars Papa Roach will continue next year's celebrations of 25 years of their breakthrough album Infest by hitting the road with hardcore veterans Rise Against and Florida metalcore faves Underoath. The tour will see all three bands take an epic 34-date trek across the States, marking the first time that Papa Roach and Rise Against have ever actually toured together.

“We can’t wait to bring the Rise Of The Roach tour to North America next year,” says Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. “Rise Against are legends in their own right, and will bring another dynamic to this tour. With both our bands celebrating our 25+ year legacy and deep catalogues, we are truly blessed to be able to put this show in front of fans.”

“After crossing paths with Papa Roach countless times over the years, we’re stoked to finally team up and put our bands together on the same stage and our fans together in the same room,” adds Rise Against's Tim McIlrath. “With the welcome addition of our old friends Underoath, this will be the best damn tour of 2025. See you soon!”

See the full list of dates below. The latest issue of Metal Hammer starring Papa Roach on the cover is out now.

(Image credit: Future (Photo: Travis Shinn))

March 20 Houston, TX Toyota Center

March 22 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center

March 23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

March 25 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

March 26 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

March 28 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum

March 29 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

March 31 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Apr 1 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Apr 3 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

Apr 5 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Apr 7 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Apr 9 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Apr 10 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Apr 12 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Apr 13 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Sep 10 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sep 11 Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Sep 13 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sep 14 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Sep 16 Washington, D.C. The Anthem

Sep 17 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome

Sep 19 Allentown, PA PPL Center

Sep 20 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sep 23 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion

Sep 24 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Sep 26 Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep 27 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheater*

Sep 28 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep 30 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Oct 1 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

Oct 3 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 4 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 5 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

(* = Papa Roach and Rise Against co-headliner)