This synthwave cover of Alice In Chains’ Man In The Box is honestly much, much better than you might imagine

YouTuber Anthony Vincent is a very clever and very talented man, as he has proven time and time again with the imaginative and spookily accurate cover versions he shares on his popular YouTube channel, which now has a whopping 3.46 million subscribers.



If you’re not one of those 3.46 million subscribers, you may be unaware that Vincent has recently broadened his stylistic range to incorporate synthwave, the retro-electro dance music popular with music fans who aren’t old enough to remember a time when Giorgio Moroder supplied the soundtrack to every film worth watching.



Truthfully, we didn’t think that giving Alice In Chains’ anthem Man In The Box a new synthwave sheen would be a sensible use of anyone’s time or energy, but we stand corrected, for Vincent has played a blinder in giving grunge’s first true radio hit a shimmering, sorrowful, sax and synth-heavy makeover. Given the late Layne Staley’s teenage love of new wave and industrial rock, we’re going to go out on a limb and say he’d have enjoyed this.

Back in December, the likes of Metallica, Mastodon, Korn and Corey Taylor saluted the influence and impact of Alice In Chains at a special online tribute concert hosted by Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture.