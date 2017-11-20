Trending

Ten Second Song Guy does 10 pop songs in the style of Metallica

Youtuber Anthony Vincent - known for his Ten Second Song videos - has joined forces with fellow YouTuber 331Erock to attack 10 pop classics in the style of James Hetfield & Co...

Anthony Vincent, a.k.a. the internet’s very own Ten Second Song Guy, has released a video in which he tackles 10 songs in the style of Metallica. He’s accompanied in this adventure by guitarist Eric Calderone, better known on Youtube as 331Erock.

“When I thought of the idea to do 10 Songs in the style of Metallica, I immediately asked my buddy Eric Calderone to join me, because that was the only chance in making this sound as if Metallica really performed these songs,” says Vincent. “Eric is a master of his craft, not only in performance but matching guitar tones. Insane. But yeah, this was therapeutic for me.

“Metallica was my favourite band from when I was 10, and at one point in my childhood I hated anything that wasn’t Metallica. I saw them perform in NYC at MSG with the Symphony Orchestra when I was 12, in November of 1999, and my life was changed forever.. I didn’t realise how much of a privilege it was to behold that until much later in life. Anyway, I’m rambling. This was a lot of fun, hope you enjoy it.”

10 Songs In The Style Of Metallica songlist

Abba - Dancing Queen
Outkast - Hey Ya
Britney Spears - Baby One More Time
Seal - Kiss From A Rose
Juvenile - Back That Azz Up
Toni Braxton - Unbreak My Heart
Nickelback - How You Remind Me
Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do
Darude - Sandstorm
Alanis Morissette - You Oughta Know

