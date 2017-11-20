Ten Second Song Guy does 10 pop songs in the style of Metallica

Anthony Vincent, a.k.a. the internet’s very own Ten Second Song Guy, has released a video in which he tackles 10 songs in the style of Metallica. He’s accompanied in this adventure by guitarist Eric Calderone, better known on Youtube as 331Erock.

“When I thought of the idea to do 10 Songs in the style of Metallica, I immediately asked my buddy Eric Calderone to join me, because that was the only chance in making this sound as if Metallica really performed these songs,” says Vincent. “Eric is a master of his craft, not only in performance but matching guitar tones. Insane. But yeah, this was therapeutic for me.

“Metallica was my favourite band from when I was 10, and at one point in my childhood I hated anything that wasn’t Metallica. I saw them perform in NYC at MSG with the Symphony Orchestra when I was 12, in November of 1999, and my life was changed forever.. I didn’t realise how much of a privilege it was to behold that until much later in life. Anyway, I’m rambling. This was a lot of fun, hope you enjoy it.”

10 Songs In The Style Of Metallica songlist

Abba - Dancing Queen

Outkast - Hey Ya

Britney Spears - Baby One More Time

Seal - Kiss From A Rose

Juvenile - Back That Azz Up

Toni Braxton - Unbreak My Heart

Nickelback - How You Remind Me

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do

Darude - Sandstorm

Alanis Morissette - You Oughta Know

