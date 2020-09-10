This Muse cover is the most insane thing you'll see online today

Muse have never been shy about embracing rock music’s most outrageous, ridiculous excesses, so we’re betting that Matt Bellamy and co will just love what Russian pianist Gamazda has done with their rampaging space odyssey Knights Of Cydonia.

Gamazda - real name Alexandra Kuznetsova - has a YouTube channel to showcase her astonishing piano playing (check out her covers of Linkin Park’s In The End and Metallica’s One for a sample of her ability) and she’s clearly let her imagination run riot when tackling this Muse favourite from 2006’s Black Holes And Revelations album.

The plot of the accompanying video seems to involve Gamazda falling in love with a xylophone - nothing weird there at all - only to have her romantic idyll shattered by the arrival of a predatory alien with designs on... oh, just watch it and see for yourself.

You’re welcome.