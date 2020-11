This Megadeth/Slayer update on AC/DC’s Riff Raff is a brilliant way to kickstart your week

Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson has a double album of hard rock covers coming out in November, featuring tracks by artists including Queen, AC/DC, Def Leppard, Motörhead and Cheap Trick , and guest appearances from friends in Anthrax, Slayer, Ministry, Steel Panther, Megadeth and more.

Released under the name of his side project, Ellefson, the album, No Cover, is scheduled for a November 20 release via Combat/earMUSIC/Ward. And to whet the appetite, the bassist has released the album’s rather fine take on AC/DC classic Riff Raff, with vocals from Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys), guitar from ex-Guns N’ Roses man Bumblefoot (now a member of Sons Of Apollo) and drums provided by fellow Big Four alumni Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Mr. Bungle, etc,).

We think Malcolm Young would rather like it.

No Cover track listing:

Disc One

1. Freewheel Burning (Judas Priest) (feat. Jason McMaster, Gus G, Andy James, Dave McClain)

2. Tear It Loose (Twisted Sister) (feat. Eddie Ojeda, Dave McClain)

3. Love Me Like A Reptile (Motörhead) (feat. Doro Pesch, Greg Handevidt, Chuck Behler)

4. Holiday in Cambodia (Dead Kennedys) (feat. Charlie Benante, Bumblefoot)

5. Rebel Yell (Billy Idol) (feat. Paolo Caridi)

6. Wasted (Def Leppard) (feat. Frank Hannon, Jacob Bunton, Dave McClain)

7. Riff Raff (AC/DC) (feat. Jason McMaster, Dave Lombardo, Bumblefoot)

8. Nailed To The Gun (Fight) (feat. Andrew Freeman, Russ Parrish, Jimmy DeGrasso) 9. Not Fragile (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) (feat. John Aquilino, Paolo Caridi, Bumblefoot)

10. Auf Wiedersehen (Cheap Trick) (feat. Al Jourgensen, Brandon Yeagley, Charlie Benante)

Disc Two

1. Love Machine (W.A.S.P.) (feat. Dirk Verbeuren, Dave Alvin, Bumblefoot)

2. Love Hurts (Nazareth) (feat. Brandon Yeagley, Chuck Behler, Tyson Leslie)

3. Eat The Rich” (Krokus) (feat. Jason McMaster, Dave Sharpe, Opus)

4. Sheer Heart Attack (Queen) (feat. Bumblefoot, Doro Pesch, Charlie Benante)

5. Over The Mountain (Ozzy Osbourne) (feat. Andrew Freeman, Bumblefoot, Jimmy DeGrasso)

6. Sweet FA (Sweet) (feat. Todd Kerns, Bumblefoot, Shani Kimelman)

7. Beth (KISS) (feat. Tyson Leslie, Bumblefoot)

8. Say What You Will” (Fastway cover) (feat. Mark Slaughter, Troy Lucketta)