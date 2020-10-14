This Jay-Z vs Smashing Pumpkins album is 2020’s most inspired hook-up

We’ve complained a lot about the madness of 2020, to be fair, but sometimes the universe throws up little treats, and today is such a day.
All credit here goes to a producer named Spose who has hit upon the frankly genius idea of pairing Jay-Z’s rhymes from his classic 2003 release The Black Album with the cream of Billy Corgan’s riffs from the best Smashing Pumpkins albums to create a killer mash-up collection.
Titled Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness, the entirely-unauthorised collaboration can proudly take its place alongside Danger Mouse’s The Grey Album (a 2004 re-imagining of Jay-Z’s The Black Album and The Beatles’ self-titled ‘The White Album’) and 2011’s quite brilliant Wugazi 13 Chambers album, which saw Doomtree rapper/producer Cecil Otter and Minneapolis musician Swiss Andy fuse post-hardcore legends Fugazi with the Wu Tang Clan, as one of the finest mash-up albums of the modern age.
Thanks Spose!
Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness tracklist:
1. Interlude / Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness
2. Change Clothes / I Am One
3. Public Service Announcement / Cherub Rock
4. Allure / Tonight, Tonight
5. Threat / Mayonaise
6. Encore / X.Y.U.
7. Moment of Clarity / Today
8. 99 Problems / Porcelina of the Vast Oceans
9. What More Can I Say / Hummer
10. Justify My Thug / Ava Adore
11. Lucifer / The Aeroplane Flies High
12. Dirt Off Your Shoulder / Eye
13. December 4th / Heavy Metal Machine
14. My First Song / Marquis In Spades
Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness can be downloaded here.
The next official Smashing Pumpkins release is coming on November 27 in the form of double-album Cyr, via Sumerian Records. Billy Corgan’s band have already released no fewer than six songs from the album.