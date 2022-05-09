This is what Metallica's Enter Sandman would sound like if the drums were replaced with James Hetfield yelling "yeah!"

By ( ) published

The video the world did not ask for but deserves to see...

James Hetfield and Leigh Lyons playing the drums
(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Leigh Lyons)

Honestly, we can't imagine anyone has ever wondered what Metallica's Enter Sandman would sound like if the drums were replaced with frontman James Hetfield yelling "yeah", primarily because most people have always been more concerned with the drum sounds featured on the 2003 album St Anger. Plus, well...it's a pretty bonkers idea, no?

But where there's madness, there's always a little genius, and we can't help but squeeze out a grin over the absurdity of this creation by Leigh Lyons.

Posted onto his TikTok account, which presents a "healthy mix of interesting musical stuff and shitposting", Lyons' video shows him playing on an electric drum kit along to the 1991 anthem, but with each pad configured to play Hetfield saying "yeah!". 

Why is this funny, you ask? Well, the 'Tallica fandom over the years has always got a kick out of the frontman's expression, because he says it kind of a lot. And weird stuff on the internet like this is always funny, trust us.

So far, the video has earned over a quarter million views and 34K likes. And there's plenty more weird and wonderful creations on Lyons' page to explore too, including Disturbed's Down With The Sickness with the drums replaced with David Draiman's introductory vocal adlib "Oh ah ah ah ah", Blue Öyster Cult's Don't Fear The Reaper but with a "sufficient" amount of cowbell, and more. 

Watch it below and enjoy:

@leigh_lyons

♬ Yeah! (feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris) - Usher
Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Lizzie works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Lizzie enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  