This insane live footage of Måneskin at Rock Am Ring shows why they're rock 'n' roll's most exciting band right now

Måneskin continue to be one of the most hyped and widely discussed rock 'n' roll bands on Planet Earth right now, and some new live footage posted by the band on social media has gone some way as to explaining exactly why that is.

The Italian four-piece, who recently returned to Eurovision to perform a live debut of new track Supermodel, having won the whole competition back in 2021, seemingly continue to sell out venues and steal the show at festival bills wherever they go.

This past weekend, the Rome natives played German mega-festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, which take place every year in Nürburg and Nuremberg respectively and share the majority of their lineups. Playing Rock Am Ring on Friday June 3 and Rock Im Park on Saturday June 4, Måneskin shared a stacked bill with the likes of pop punk legends Green Day, much-hyped modern metalcore firebrands Spiritbox and, er, German techno mainstays Scooter.

From the looks of the videos posted by the band, however, it's hard to imagine many acts playing either festival making quite the same impact as the Italians - with one particular shot taken from Rock Am Ring showing tens of thousands of people jumping around like maniacs as Måneskin do their thing.

"100,000 people going wild," the band commented on the Instagram post. "Festival season has just begun, thanks to Rock Am Ring, wildest crowd ever."

Måneskin also added a follow-up post after their Rock Im Park set showing highlights of their time across both festivals. Have a look at all the madness for yourself below.

