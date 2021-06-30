This Aerosmith vs Aretha Franklin mash-up is the best song you'll hear today

It’s Bill McClintock’s world, we just live in it.



Our favourite mash-up maestro has delivered another killer collaboration by bolting together Aerosmith’s Sweet Emotion with Aretha Franklin’s Rock Steady, served with a dash of Rick Derringer’s Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo, and, naturally, it’s just fabulous.

If you’re not familiar yourself with the rest of McClintock’s catalogue - and why would you not be? - you can smell the magic over on his YouTube channel There you’ll find an extensive list of similarly brilliant, boogie-inducing creations, such as Donny Osbourne - Flying Hot Stuff (Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff and Ozzy Osbourne’s Flying High Again), Iron Chic - Rime of the Good Times (Chic’s Good Times and Iron Maiden’s Rime of the Ancient Mariner), Dantallica - When Black Friday Comes (You Know I'll Seek and Destroy ( Steely Dan’s Black Friday, Seek and Destroy by Metallica, a hint of Metallica’s For Whom the Bell Tolls and a smidgen of Kiss’ Love Gun), and many more.

We can only tug our imaginary forelocks in awe and admiration.