There’s an online listening party for Iron Maiden‘s Powerslave, and everyone’s invited

Iron Maiden will appear on the 666th edition of hit online playback series Tim’s Twitter Listening Party.

The show, launched by Charlatans singer Tim Burgess, sees Twitter users listening to an album from start to finish, sharing thoughts, questions and memories as they do it.

The Maiden edition, which airs at 9pm UK time on Saturday, Febraury 12 focuses on their 1985 album Powerslave, and will feature a track by track rundown from Bruce Dickinson. Announcing it via Twitter, Dickinson promised that he would be revealing “a few interesting secrets” about the album.

“We started these listening parties at the beginning of the first lockdown and thought we’d do a couple of weeks of them until everything got back to normal. Nick Mason hosted our Saucerful of Secrets listening party to celebrate our 500th and someone tweeted that we should mark the 666th as a special occasion,” says Tim Burgess. “Naturally, we tweeted Iron Maiden and they said they’d love to join us.”

Maiden are the first metal band to feature on Tim’s Twitter Listening Party since it was launched in March 2020. The previous 665 albums include classics by the likes of Oasis, Pulp and The Beach Boys.