There is now a comic book you can buy that's all about Stevie Nicks

TodalWave Comics have published a comic book all about the life of Stevie Nicks.

The comic book company have released the project as part of their Female Focus series, which celebrates the women who have made an impact around the world. Previous issues include Dolly Parton, Kamala Harris, Tina Turner, Betty White, Michelle Obama, Barbra Streisand, Cher and Gloria Steinem.

Female Force: Stevie Nicks was written by Michael Frizell and features artwork by Ramon Salas, and and takes a biographic look at the Fleetwood Mac singer's life and career.

The 22 page comic is available both digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms. The book will also be available in hardback with cover by famed comic book artist Yonami, as well as a paperback cover version by Ramon Salas.

Writer Michael Frizell says of the comic: "There’s a popular meme that talks about how Taylor Swift writes sad songs about her exes, but Stevie Nicks makes her exes sing songs she wrote about them explaining how horrible they are, and every time I see it, I laugh. Stevie’s fearlessness makes her a rock legend and explains her staying power and popularity.”

Earlier this week, Nicks announced the second leg of her US tour set to take place this autumn.

The trek will kick off on September 13 in Clarkson, Michigan, and will see the Fleetwood Mac vocalist play in multiple cities across the US including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, Charlotte and Tampa, before signing off in West Palm Beach on October 28.

Check out a preview of the comic book below: