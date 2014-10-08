Canadian band Theory Of A Deadman are stepping out of the shadow of Nickelback at last. Frontman Tyler Connolly talks to CR in the run-up to their tour with labelmates Black Stone Cherry.

Why is the new album called Savages?

Well, it’s a heavier album for us and we felt that the title encapsulates its sound.

How did Alice Cooper come to narrate part of the title song?

We wanted someone with a theatrical voice, and who better than Alice?

Classic Rock’s review suggested that Savages could produce more hits but dismissed the album as “low-calorie, post-grunge pop”. Do press jibes hurt?

No. It’s just the opinion of one person. The fans are the people we make records for.

The fact that Chad Kroeger produced the band’s debut and you’re signed to the Nickelback-owned 604 Records encouraged the tag ‘Nickelback Jr’. But you seem to be shaking it off.

I guess so. People are starting to realise we’re a real band.

You opened on an arena tour with Alter Bridge and Black Stone Cherry in 2011, and you’re about to revisit many of those same venues as guests of BSC.

It’s perfect timing for us. We don’t get over to the UK enough. But we are lining up a headline tour for the spring of 2015.

Are you comfortable with being a warm-up for such a young group?

We’ve no problem with that. We’re happy for those guys that they can take us out with them and we get to play for thousands of people.

And how familiar are you with Airbourne, the special guests on the tour?

We’ve played shows with those guys before – they’re crazy and they have an obscene energy. It’s a great bill because all three bands are different.

_The tour begins in Sheffield on October 27. _