The Xcerts announce Live Like This EP

The Xcerts have announced a fresh EP will be released this month and have also unveiled a video for the title track.

They’ll issue Live Like This on November 27, and it’s available to pre-order via iTunes. The video for Live Like This can be viewed below.

The Scottish band say: “Delighted to announce the release of the EP. Five tracks, two of which are previously unreleased including the demo version of Kids On Drugs, which is an entirely different song.”

The Xcerts’ third album There Is Only You was released last year via Raygun Music.

The Xcerts: Love, Loss and a Year In Hell