The Who’s Roger Daltrey: ‘Within the next five years my voice will go’

The Who’s Roger Daltrey says he expects to lose his singing voice in the near future.

"Obviously within the next five years I think my voice will go," he tells Billboard. "Age will get it in the end."

But Daltrey, who plays Wembley Stadium with The Who on July 6, added: “It's still there at the moment.”

The singer and bandmate Pete Townshend are currently working on a brand new Who album, the first since 2006’s Endless Wire. He says that there are nine “absolutely fabulous” tracks, with one or two more to be added.

"It's typical Townshend," said Daltrey. "He's still got the bite and that knack of creating songs with the earworm that climbs into you. How it fits in the modern market I don't know, but I don't care. I know inside me it's good stuff.

"I think it's been important for Pete 'cause he doesn't want to be seen as someone going out peddling what he did 50 years ago. He's still current, and the stuff he's writing now will prove that."

The singer recently called out fans smoking marijuana at shows on the US leg of The Who’s Moving On tour.

At the end of a show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, the singer told fans: “I’ve got to tell you, all the ones smoking grass down the front here, I’m totally allergic to it.

“I’m not kidding. Whoever it is down there, you fucked my night. I’m allergic to that shit and my voice just sucks up, so fuck you!”