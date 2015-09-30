The Who will return “stronger than ever” after postponing tour dates over Roger Daltrey’s health, says Pete Townshend.

The frontman was this month diagnosed with viral meningitis, which forced them to change plans for their The Who Hits 50! North American shows.

But Daltrey says: “I’m now on the mend, and feeling a lot better.”

Townshend adds: “We’ll be starting our rescheduled shows in March, and we’ll be coming back stronger than ever.”

The band last week released a trailer for their Hyde Park concert movie, which will be screened in cinemas across the world on October 7.

Feb 27: Detroit Joe Louis Arena, MI

Mar 01: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Mar 03: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Mar 07: Boston TD Garden, MA

Mar 10: Chicago United Center, IL

Mar 12: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Mar 14: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Mar 16: Pittsburgh CONSOL Energy Center, PA

Mar 19: Newark Prudential Center, PA

Mar 21: Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center, WI

Mar 24: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Mar 26: St. Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Mar 29: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Apr 26: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Apr 29: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

May 01: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

May 04: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

May 06: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, SK

May 08: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB

May 10: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

May 13: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

May 15: Seattle KeyArena at Seattle Center, WA

May 17: Portland Moda Center, OR

May 19: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

May 22: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

May 25: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

May 27: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

May 29: Las Vegas Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV