The Who release Baba O’Riley from Hyde Park film

The Who have released a performance of Baba O’Riley at this year’s British Summer Time festival in London as a preview to next month’s cinema release of a concert film of the event.

The Who: Live In Hyde Park captures the band at the famed London venue on June 26 of this year as they delivered a greatest hits set to 65,000 fans.

Billed as The Who’s final UK concert appearance of their 50th anniversary farewell tour, the film is set to screen in cinemas worldwide on October 7.

Pete Townshend says: ‘It’s a good gig. You draw from all over the country but a London crowd is always a good crowd.

“It’s a Royal Park, so thank you Your Majesty. You can’t play it without her permission.”

The live performance will be interspersed with interviews with mainmen Townshend and Roger Daltrey, along with clips featuring Iggy Pop, Robert Plant, Johnny Marr and more.

For more details, visit the film’s official website.

The Who have cancelled the remainder of their North American tour after Daltrey was diagnosed with viral meningitis.

The frontman has been ordered to rest, leaving the band with no choice but to pull the plug on 28 dates on their The Who Hits 50 tour. The band say the shows will be rescheduled for next year, with the rearranged dates to be announced soon.