The Who announce UK tour with full orchestra and new live album

The Who have announced a UK tour for this summer. The band will play nine shows in July, kicking off at Sewell Group Craven Park in Hull on July 6, and wrapping up on July 23 at the The 1st Central County Ground in Brighton. The new dates are in addition to four shows in mainland Europe the band announced in December. They'll be joined at each show by a full orchestra - full dates below.

“Having not toured the UK for six years, it's great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, will make this very special for me," says frontman Roger Daltrey. "This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”

“Roger initially christened this tour with an orchestra ‘Moving On!’ I love it," adds guitarist Pete Townshend. "It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. I’m really looking forward to bringing this show to the UK."

The Who were scheduled to play the UK in March and April 2020, but the run of dates was cancelled due to what was then the "developing coronavirus situation." The tour was rearranged for 2021, but those dates were also cancelled and fans refunded.

Tickets for the new shows will go on general sale on Friday at 10am. Support at all shows apart from London and Edinburgh will come from UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

The band have also announced a new live album. The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley was recorded London's Wembley Stadium in July 2019, and will arrive in the record stores worldwide on March 31. The album will be available as an orange and red triple vinyl set, a triple black vinyl package, as a double CD/Blu-Ray set – featuring the audio remixed in Dolby Atmos – and as a single CD edition. It's available to pre-order now. (opens in new tab)

The Who Hits Back European Tour 2023

Jun 14: Barcelona Paulo Sant Jordi, Spain

Jun 17: Florence Visarno Arena, Italy

Jun 20: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jun 23: Paris La Défense Arena, France

Jul 06: Hull Sewell Group Craven Park, UK

Jul 08: Edinburgh Castle, UK

Jul 09: Edinburgh Castle, UK

Jul 12: London The O2, UK

Jul 14: Derby The Incora County Ground, UK

Jul 16: Brisrol Badminton Estate, UK

Jul 19: Durham Seat Unique Riverside, UK

Jul 21: St Helens Totally Wicked Stadium, UK

Jul 23: Brighton The 1st Central County Ground, UK