The White Stripes announce 20th anniversary White Blood Cells companion album

The White Stripes have announced they will be releasing a companion album to their seminal 2001 album White Blood Cells, in celebration of its 20th anniversary. Titled White Blood Cells XX, the album will host 13 previously unreleased songs as well as live recordings, and is to be released via Jack White’s Third Man Records Vault subscription service.

The release will also include an hour-long DVD containing footage of the new album’s recording process, and a booklet of rare artwork, including posters, flyers, never-before-seen photographs and extras.

Songs featured on the record include demo versions of Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground, early mixes of The Union Forever, a full-band studio rendition of That’s Where It’s At, alternate takes of Fell in Love With a Girl, acoustic versions of tracks that didn’t make the original cut and more.

To get a copy of White Blood Cells XX, you can subscribe to Third Man Records up until April 30.

Check out the DVD teaser of the recording process below:

White Blood Cells XX tracklist:

DISC ONE

Side A

1. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (previously unreleased boombox demo take 1)

2. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (previously unreleased boombox demo take 2)

3. Hotel Yorba (previously unreleased alternate take live at the Hotel Yorba)

4. Fell In Love With a Girl (previously unreleased alternate take)

5. The Union Forever (previously unreleased working mix without interlude)

6. Offend In Every Way (previously unreleased acoustic boombox demo)

7. That’s Where It’s At (previously unreleased outtake)

Side B

8. Ooh-Aah (previously unreleased demo)

9. I Can’t Wait (previously unreleased alternate mix)

10. Hey Mary (previously unreleased demo)

11. Feel Like I’m Three Feet Tall (previously unreleased boombox demo)

12. Rated X (previously unreleased alternate take live at the Hotel Yorba)

13. This Protector (previously unreleased alternate take)

DISC TWO (LIVE)

Side C

1. When I Hear My Name

2. Death Letter / Grinnin’ In Your Face

3. Lord, Send Me An Angel

4. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)

5. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground

6. Hotel Yorba

7. Truth Doesn’t Make A Noise

8. I Think I Smell A Rat

Side D

1. Jolene

2. We’re Going To Be Friends

3. Expecting

4. The Union Forever

5. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

6. Apple Blossom

7. Cannon / John The Revelator

8. Astro

9. Boll Weevil