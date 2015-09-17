The Virginmarys confirm UK headline dates

The Virginmarys have announced they’ll play two headline shows in the UK this winter.

The Macclesfield outfit, who released their debut album King Of Conflict in 2013, will appear at The Sugarmill, Stoke on November 6 and at London’s Lexington on the 19th of the month.

Frontman Ally Dickaty says: “These two shows are incredibly important to us. A chance to get back out in front of our fans, knowing that the album we’ve just recorded is our best yet. That’s an amazing buzz.

“It’s exciting times and we can’t wait to get out there armed with our new material.”

Tickets for both shows are available through Ticketmaster. They’re expected to release their next album in 2016.