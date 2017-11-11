The Urban Voodoo Machine release booze-soaked ballad Rusty Water & Coffin Nails

London-based bourbon-soaked gypsy blues pop’n’stroll troublemakers The Urban Voodoo Machine are streaming the video for new single Rusty Water & Coffin Nails. The track is taken from the band’s 2016’s Hellbound Hymns, an album described by Classic Rock as”poking the eye of tragedy and tweaking the nipples of adversity.”

“It’s a ‘tear in your beer’ kinda number,” says mainman Paul-Ronney Angel. “When life goes to shit you just gotta have a drink and a laugh about it! I actually wrote this song in a hotel room in the infamous Blue Collar Hotel in Holland [a former factory whose bar is dominated by an enormous picture of Lemmy] so it only made sense that we went back there and shot the video for it.”

Rusty Water & Coffin Nails was the first song The Urban Voodoo Machine recorded with new guitarist Tony Diavolo, who joined the band in 2015 after founder member and former Flesh For Lulu frontman Nick Marsh lost his battle with cancer.

The Urban Voodoo Machine will be touring Europe in November, while UK dates will follow in December (dates below).

The band also plan to kick-off the new year with a single, January Blues, and will release a compilation album, 15 Shots From The Urban Voodoo Machine, in April, to celebrate the band’s 15th anniversary.

Hellbound Hymns is available to buy now.

Urban Voodoo Machine Tour Dates

Nov 14: L’Aéronef, Lille, FR

Nov 15: Antonnoir, Besancon, FR

Nov 16: Blue Devils, Orleans, FR

Nov 17: Gibus, Paris, FR

Nov 18: Helldorado Festival, Eindhoven, NL

Dec 13: Robin 2, Bilston, UK

Dec 14: Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK

Dec 15: The Maze, Nottingham, UK

Dec 16: Mickleton Village Hall, Teesdale, UK

Dec 17: The Plug, Sheffield, UK

